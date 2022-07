Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tripura to seek support for presidential election | Oneindia News*News

BJP bagged 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where by-elections are scheduled next week; Draupadi Murmu arrived at Agartala on a short tour ahead of the election slated to be held July 18; A team of the Lilong Police Station in collaboration with the 16 Assam Rifles apprehended two drug traffickers from a Moreh-Imphal Passenger Bus; Army recruitment rally under ‘Agnipath scheme’ to start in Nagaland.

#DraupadiMurmu #BJP #Agartala