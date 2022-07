Boris Johnson: From Tory Hero to Public Enemy No.1

After more than 50 letters of resignation from his office in less than 48 hours, the British Prime Minister has finally crumbled.

And among them are some of Boris Johnson’s closest allies.

Once seen as the saviour of the Tory party, he’s left the post disgraced after a turbulent three years as leader.

Report by Braybrooks.

