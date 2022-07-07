Meta Announces New AI to Improve Translations on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Announces New AI , to Improve Translations , on Facebook, Instagram.

On July 6, Meta announced a new AI capable of translating hundreds of languages.

.

Digital Trends reports that the research is meant to improve language translation on the company's social media apps, including Facebook and Instagram.

The new AI model has been named NLLB-200.

.

The project represents Meta's goal of developing , "high-quality machine translation capabilities for most of the world’s languages.”.

NLLB is short for No Language Left Behind.

The 200 represents the 200 languages that the AI is currently able to translate.

According to Meta, the new AI is already being used to “improve and extend translations on Facebook, Instagram and Wikipedia.”.

According to Meta, the new AI is already being used to “improve and extend translations on Facebook, Instagram and Wikipedia.”.

Imagine visiting a favorite Facebook group, coming across a post in Igbo or Luganda, and being able to understand it in your own language with just a click of a button.

, Meta blog post, via Digital Trends.

Highly accurate translations in more languages could also help to spot harmful content and misinformation, protect election integrity, and curb instances of online sexual exploitation and human trafficking, Meta blog post, via Digital Trends.

Highly accurate translations in more languages could also help to spot harmful content and misinformation, protect election integrity, and curb instances of online sexual exploitation and human trafficking, Meta blog post, via Digital Trends.

Digital Trends reports that Meta has posted a demo of the AI model online.

The demo allows users to translate children's books written in languages that include Indonesian and Burmese to their native language.