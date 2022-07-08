Bill Gates Faces Scrutiny After Massive Purchase of Land in North Dakota

'Newsweek' reports that Bill Gates' purchase of a large patch of land in North Dakota has sparked fury and questions about the Microsoft billionaire.

Last week, Gates reportedly purchased 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota.

He has already amassed almost 270,000 acres of farmland in the United States.

Gates is the largest private, owner of farmland in the U.S. On June 30, North Dakota's attorney general approved Gates' $13.5 million bid to purchase the land from Campbell Farms. According to North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, the news has drawn concerns from locals.

The deal also sparked criticism online.

Bill Gates just bought 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota, adding to the 270,000 acres he inexplicably owns throughout the U.S. ...and no one seems to care.

Why do we allow this?, Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, via 'Newsweek'.

Others online questioned Gates' motivation to purchase such massive swaths of farmland.

'Newsweek' suggests that farmland is a sought-after financial asset that consistently increases in value due to the constant demand for food.

News of the purchase comes as the world faces potential food shortages resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine and global shipping disruptions.