CA Will Produce Insulin to Combat High Drug Prices, Governor Announces

CA Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced the plan with a $100 million budget via Twitter on July 8.

California is going to make its own insulin

It's simple.

People should not go into debt to get life-saving medication

Half of the plan's budget will be allocated for development of insulin products

And the other half will be used to build a manufacturing center.

Nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin

Many Americans experience out-of-pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug.



California is now taking matters into our own hands

Newsom did not unveil specifics of the new plan.

However, he stated that CA will offer insulin "at a cheaper price, close to at-cost, and to make it available to all.".

For those who are uninsured or vulnerable in other ways, insulin rationing is a dangerous method of making ends meet.

A recent report compiled by Human Rights Watch found that the practice was endemic among the insulin-dependent.

Almost every insulin-dependent person Human Rights Watch interviewed said they had rationed analog insulin because of out-of-pocket costs

... taking it in ways not recommended by their physician in order to stretch their supply, Human Rights Watch Report, via CBS News