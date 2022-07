Hypochondriac Movie

Hypochondriac Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: July 29, 2022 Starring: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Paget Brewster Directed By: Addison Heimann Synopsis: Will has a loving boyfriend and a good life, but when his mentally ill mother re-emerges after a 10 year absence, he descends into a dark spiral of madness, haunted by the manifestation of his childhood trauma.