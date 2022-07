Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst: 17 confirmed dead, rescue operations underway | Oneindia news *News

A cloudburst which struck close to the Amarnath shrine on Friday has left a trail of disaster and a story of harrowing experiences.

According to the recent updates, 17 people are confirmed dead and around 40 still remain missing.

The Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops began conducting the rescue operations early this morning which are still on.

