Amarnath Cloudburst: 13 killed, over 40 missing | Rescue operations underway | Oneindia news *News

A cloudburst above the Amarnath shrine on late Friday afternoon has left 13 pilgrims dead and more than 40 are still missing, according to the reports.

Gushing water washed away around three community kitchens and 25 tents at the base camp in Baltal, 92km from Srinagar.

The pilgrimage had resumed after two years, post the pandemic.

#Amarnath #Cloudburst #AmarnathYatra