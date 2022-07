Amarnath Yatra: Rescued narrate horrifying experiences after flash floods | Oneindia News *news

Rescued pilgrims narrate horrifying experiences after flash floods.

At least 17 people were dead and some three dozen others are still missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir.

