Raqesh Bapat hits back at trolls over his breakup with Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat, who grabbed a lot of attention because of the talk about his relationship with Shamita Shetty on 'Bigg Boss 15', took to social media to give a befitting reply to trolls and asked them to stop commenting brutally on someone's personal life.

#raqeshbapat #shamitashetty #trolls