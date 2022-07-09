Are Russia & China In A Military Alliance?

We discuss the rather dramatic return of a variety of industries to US shores, the possible entry of Saudi Arabia into the BRICS economic group, the stunning revelation that oil released from the US strategic reserve is ending up in a variety of other countries including China, the emergence of tensions between NASA and the Chinese Space Agency, before we go into an in depth comparison of NATO, Russian and Chinese naval forces in the pacific as we discuss the recent transit of Russian and Chinese destroyers near Japanese islands.