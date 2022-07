AMC’s Better Call Saul Season 6 | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for the AMC crime drama series Better Call Saul Season 6B, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

It stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian, Giancarlo Esposito Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Better Call Saul Season 6B Release Date: July 11, 2022 on AMC