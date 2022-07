Sri Lanka: Protesters storm Presidential palace amid economic crisis | Oneindia news *International

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo.

According to the reports, Rajapaksa has already been moved to a safer location.

The country is going through its worst economic crisis since Independence and is facing a severe shortage of fuel, food and other essential commodities.

#SriLanka #GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLankanProtesters