Sri Lanka Crisis: President Rajapaksa to resign, thousands storm into presidential palace | *News

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to step down, amid the escalating economic crisis in the country.
#GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLanka #Economiccrisis
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to step down, amid the escalating economic crisis in the country.
#GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLanka #Economiccrisis
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign in the coming days, the speaker of the parliament said on a tumultuous..
Watch VideoSri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he..