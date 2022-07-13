Sri Lanka crisis: Will Sajith Premadasa be the next leader of the country | Oneindia news *News

Sri Lanka is going through the worst financial crisis in its history and the solution to this imploding crisis does not seem in sight.

The political turmoil that the country is going through needs to be resolved before catering to the financial crisis in the country.

With the state of emergency declared in the island country and the president having fled the crisis-ridden nation, reports suggest that Sajith Premadasa is expected to be the next leader of the country.

#SriLankaCrisis #SajithPremadasa #SriLankanPresident Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan economic crisis, Sajit Premadasa, Emergency in Sri Lanka, Financial crisis, Worst crisis since Independence, Next leader of Sri Lanka, Protests in the streets of Colombo, Dullas Daham Kumara Alahapperuma, SJB alliance, Ranasinghe Premadasa, Oneindia news, Oneindia english