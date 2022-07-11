Bhagwani Devi Dagar wins gold & 2 bronze medals at 2022 World Masters Athletics | Oneindia News*News

A 94-year-old woman Bhagwani Devi Dagar bagged a Gold and two Bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 held in Finland yesterday.
#BhagwaniDeviDagar #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships2022 #ChampionDaadi
A 94-year-old woman Bhagwani Devi Dagar bagged a Gold and two Bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 held in Finland yesterday.
#BhagwaniDeviDagar #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships2022 #ChampionDaadi
India`s 94-year-old BhagwaniDevi Ji proved that age is no bar. She won a GOLD medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in..