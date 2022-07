Health alerts issued as UK hit with heatwave

Parts of the UK have experienced the hottest day of the year so far with some areas seeing temperatures exceeding 30 degrees.

The hot weather has prompted a Level 3 Heat Health Alert from the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the east and south-east of England, while a Level 2 alert has been issued for the rest of England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

