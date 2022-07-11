Red Flags You Could Be Missing In Your Relationship

Red Flags You Could Be Missing In Your Relationship.

If you've been in a relationship for an extended period, you could be letting troubling trends slide.

Here are some red flags that indicate your relationship is on the skids.

Lack of Attention.

"Bids of invitation" is a concept that those in a relationship often make calls for attention.

Bids are verbal or nonverbal, physical or intellectual, sexual or non-sexual, funny or serious.

Saudia L.

Twine, Ph.D., marriage counselor

A "bid of invitation" may take the form of a question, a kiss or a smile.

These are things that validate an individual and make them feel loved, cared for and supported, Saudia L.

Twine, Ph.D., marriage counselor

You Never Fight.

Experts say couples who never disagree with each other may not be in the best relationship.

When couples say they don't fight, I always consider this a sign that the relationship is not as strong as you might think.

Nicole Rainey, mental health counselor

Disagreements are a normal and healthy part of a loving relationship.

When couples know how to fight or disagree while still giving their partner dignity and the benefit of the doubt in the conversation ...

... that is a sign of healthy communication.

Nicole Rainey, mental health counselor

No Eye Contact.

If you can't remember the last time you looked your partner in the eyes, your relationship could be weaker than you think.

As a general rule, humans engage in eye contact with people they feel closer to or are attracted to.

Experts say you can try to resolve avoidance with your partner through eye gazing.

Many couples feel closer to each other spending even just a few minutes two to five days per week looking into each other's eyes.

David Helfand, PsyD, owner of Life Wise