R Kelly is allegedly engaged to one of his victims.
Texas Lawmakers Question Officials Involved In Uvalde Shooting
Newsy
Watch VideoTexas lawmakers, in another day of closed door hearings, examined the Robb Elementary School tragedy.
They're..
R Kelly is allegedly engaged to one of his victims.
Watch VideoTexas lawmakers, in another day of closed door hearings, examined the Robb Elementary School tragedy.
They're..
R. Kelly is engaged to be married to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage ... at least that's what she's saying in a letter..