Teletubbies Salesman to Jeffrey Archer's Aide: Who is Nadhim Zahawi?

Nadhim Zahawi was not a familiar name in British politics this time last year.

But since his promotion to the cabinet in September last year, he has ridden a political rollercoaster to rival the one that ejected Boris Johnson from Downing Street.

Report by Chanda.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn