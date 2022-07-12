Lea Michele Set to Replace Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl'

Although she was supposed to depart in September, Beanie Feldstein announces she would be departing early.
This was announced only the night before it was announced Lea Michele will be taking her place.
Although she was supposed to depart in September, Beanie Feldstein announces she would be departing early.
This was announced only the night before it was announced Lea Michele will be taking her place.
Lea Michele is stepping in to play Fanny Brice in Broadway's 'Funny Girl' after Beanie Feldstein announced she's leaving the role..
The revival of “Funny Girl,” the first on Broadway since Streisand originated the role, debuted in April amid sky-high..