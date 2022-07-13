Former White House Communications Director Says Mark Meadows Told Her Not to Quit Because Trump Was ‘Going to Be Staying’ in
Alyssa Farah Griffin says this happened in December, just days before the January 6th attempted insurrection.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.