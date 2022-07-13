Leaked Footage of Uvalde School Shooting Highlights Delayed Law Enforcement Response

Leaked Footage of , Uvalde School Shooting , Highlights Delayed Law Enforcement Response.

CNN reports that leaked surveillance video has offered a clear account of law enforcement's response during the Uvalde school massacre.

.

The 'Austin American-Statesman' newspaper's leak of the video has outraged families of the victims who had yet to see the footage themselves.

The video shows law enforcement officers retreating after the gunman opened fire on them.

Over an hour later, the doorway of the classroom was finally breached and the gunman was shot and killed.

Families of victims were blindsided by the leaked footage on July 12, days before they were expected to be shown the video by the Texas House Committee.

There's no reason for the families to see that.

I mean, they were going to see the video, but they didn't need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots.

They don't need to relive that, they've been through enough, Don McLaughlin, Uvalde Mayor, via CNN.

CNN reports that the video highlights unanswered questions regarding the tragedy, particularly the delayed response by law enforcement.

CNN reports that the video highlights unanswered questions regarding the tragedy, particularly the delayed response by law enforcement.

They just didn't act.

They just didn't move.

I just don't know what was going through those policemen's minds that tragic day, but... there was just no action on their part, Ronald Garza, Uvalde County Commissioner, via CNN.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez told CNN the video also fails to answer the question of, "who, if anybody, was in charge.".

State Senator Roland Gutierrez told CNN the video also fails to answer the question of, "who, if anybody, was in charge.".

Even if we see 77 minutes in a hallway, it's not going to tell us who was in charge or who should have been in charge.

And I think that's the sad statement of what happened on May 24 is that no one was in charge, Roland Gutierrez, State Senator, via CNN