Lucknow pitbull attack: 82-year-old teacher mulled to death by son's dog | Oneindia news

In a bizarre and horrifying incident that took place in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Tuesday morning, a 82-year-old Lucknow teacher was attacked by her son's pet Pitbull and was mulled to death.

The incident which took place in the Kaiserbagh area of the city has left the country in a state of shock.

