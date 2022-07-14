'Emergency' Teaser Out: Kangana gets into Indira Gandhi's look

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose last film 'Dhaakad' performed miserably at the box office, unveiled her first look from the movie 'Emergency'.
Today, Kangana Ranaut shared the first teaser of her next movie, Emergency, where she plays the role of the former prime minister..
Kangana Ranaut successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released.