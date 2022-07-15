Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional After Emergency First Look Out, Says मेरा पुनर्जन्म हुआ
Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional After Emergency First Look Out, Says मेरा पुनर्जन्म हुआ

Kangana Ranaut shares her first look as Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film, Emergency, and she has nailed it.

After this actress gets emotional and shares a post.