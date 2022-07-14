Emergency film teaser: Kangana Ranaut to play former PM Indira Gandhi | Oneindia News*Entertainment

Today, Kangana Ranaut shared the first teaser of her next movie, Emergency, where she plays the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
#Emergency #KanganaRanaut #IndiraGandhi
Today, Kangana Ranaut shared the first teaser of her next movie, Emergency, where she plays the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
#Emergency #KanganaRanaut #IndiraGandhi
Kangana Ranaut on Thursday commenced shooting for her next film 'Emergency', in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister..
Kangana Ranaut successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in her next film titled Emergency.