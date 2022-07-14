Twitter Experiences Global Outage

'The Guardian' reports that the social media platform was down for nearly an hour on July 14.

According to Downdetector.co.uk, Twitter appears to have failed worldwide for 45 minutes, its longest outage in years.

The Verge reports that users complained of "over capacity" and "this page is down" error messages.

'The Guardian' reports Twitter's last severe collapse was a multi-hour outage in 2016, .

When the site was down for two and a half hours.

In February of this year, Twitter was down twice in one week due to a “technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.”.

Twitter hasn't offered a detailed reason for the outage, .

But issued a tweet in response to the problem.