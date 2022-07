Keir Starmer meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

The opposition leader says he spoke to Mr Scholz about strengthening relations between the UK and Germany as well other issues such as making Brexit work, energy and more.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn