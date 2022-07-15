25 Million Children Missed Out on Vaccines in 2021, Data Shows

According to data published by UNICEF and the WHO on July 14, worldwide vaccine coverage continued to decrease in 2021.

The largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years has been recorded, WHO and UNICEF, via press release.

CNN reports there was a 5-point decline in the percentage of children who received vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, known as DTP3, between 2019 and 2021.

As a result, 25 million children missed out on one or more doses of DTP through routine immunization services in 2021 alone.

This is 2 million more than those who missed out in 2020 and 6 million more than in 2019, highlighting the growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases, WHO and UNICEF, via press release.

Additionally, a quarter of HPV coverage was lost, and first-dose measles vaccines dropped to 81%.

While all regions experienced a decline in vaccinations, the steepest drop for DTP3 shots was in the East Asia and Pacific region.

This is a red alert for child health.

We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation.

The consequences will be measured in lives.

, Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, via CNN.

COVID-19 is not an excuse.

We need immunization catch-ups for the missing millions or we will inevitably witness more outbreaks, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems, Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, via CNN.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, , "Planning and tackling COVID-19 should also go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for killer diseases like measles, pneumonia and diarrhea.

It's not a question of either/or, it's possible to do both.".

