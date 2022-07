Kerala: First case of Monkeypox confirmed in the state, screening increased | Oneindia news *News

The first case of Monkeypox in India was confirmed in the Kollam district of Kerala.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the infection was diagnosed in a 35-year-old man who had returned from the UAE this week, which was later confirmed to be Monkeypox.

