‘Look out for’ the elderly and vulnerable during heatwave

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse says we all should “look out for” the elderly and very young children who are “particularly vulnerable” during hot weather.

Malthouse chaired a COBRA meeting about the coming heatwave and advised people to work from home if possible due to expected travel disruption Report by Nelsonr.

