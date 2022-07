Nandy: Labour has nothing to fear from any Tory candidate

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy says the Labour Party has "nothing to fear" from any of the Conservative leadership candidates, adding every one of them had promised to introduce an economy similar to that of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn