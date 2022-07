Starmer: Holocaust Memorial visit was important and moving

Sir Keir Starmer says it was "important and moving" for him to visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin as it "forces you to think about all the murdered Jews in Europe".

The Labour leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy have faced criticism for filming themselves at the memorial to which showcased their trip to Germany, Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn