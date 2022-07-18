Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , Are Married.

On July 17, Lopez announced that she and Affleck got married in Las Vegas.

.

We did it.

Love is beautiful.

Love is kind.

And it turns out love is patient.

Twenty years patient.

, Jennifer Lopez, via newsletter.

So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives, Jennifer Lopez, via newsletter.

When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another.

We had that.

And so much more.

Best night of our lives.

, Jennifer Lopez, via newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002 but ultimately broke it off.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018, .

And Lopez married Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014.

Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.

Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for, Jennifer Lopez, via newsletter