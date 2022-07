Sidhu Moosewala's father breaks down while unveiling his son's statue | Oneindia News *news

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh broke down while unveiling his son's 6.5 feet statue in Mansa recently.

Sidhu was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

Watch the video to know more.

#Sidhumoosewala #Punjabnews #RajyaSabha