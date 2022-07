PM complains about confidence motion govt put forward itself

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the debate on the confidence motion blaming Sir Keir Starmer for wasting the House's time when it could be discussing other things.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle interjected to tell Mr Johnson it was, in fact, his own government which tabled the move after refusing to accept the wording of a similar motion by the Labour Party.

Report by Alibhaiz.

