Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns on Instagram to 'They/Them'

'Page Six' reports rapper Lil Uzi Vert has updated their pronouns on Instagram to "they/them.".

Uzi Vert, 26, made the updates on July 17.

Born Symere Bysil Woods, the rapper hasn't yet addressed the gender identity change officially.

The news comes as the Philadelphia rapper recently surprised fans with a new track, "Space Cadet.".

I am a Space cadet the geek that real.

, Lil Uzi Vert, via Twitter.

The new track came as a surprise to many fans, as Uzi previously declared they were "done with music.".

I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports [sic] but I’m done with music.

, social media post from Lil Uzi Vert, via 'Page Six'.

I deleted everything.

I wanna be normal… I wanna wake up in 2013.

, social media post from Lil Uzi Vert, via 'Page Six'.

The "Eternal Atake" artist said their record label had prevented them from releasing new music.

You think I don’t wanna drop music?

You just gotta understand when people don’t love you, they’ll hold your life if you sign a motherf—king … Hold that s–t against you.

, social media post from Lil Uzi Vert, via 'Page Six'.

Lil Uzi Vert's gender identity change comes just after International Non-Binary People's day on July 14