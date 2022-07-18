Thoughts From Indiana on the Greenwood Park Mall Shooting

Greenwood Park Mall is about an hour from where I live.
Greenwood itself is a great community.
But the shooting - and the response from the "good guy with a gun" - shows us that dishonesty is still the top priority of the political left.
Greenwood, Indiana, Mall Shooting , Leaves 3 Dead.
ABC News reports that on July 17, a man with a rifle opened fire at the..
Man entered centre with rifle and began firing in food court before being killed by armed bystander
