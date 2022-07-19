Prince Harry Speaks on Nelson Mandela International Day at UN
'Those of us not fortunate enough to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy' — Prince Harry delivered remarks during the UN's celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, commenting that we should celebrate his life 'every day, not just once a year.'

