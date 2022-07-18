Prince Harry Addresses ‘Assault on Democracy and Freedom’ While Speaking at UN

'The Hill' reports that the Duke of Sussex addressed the U.N.

General Assembly on July 18 in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day.

In his speech, Harry referred to the present as a “time of global uncertainty and division, when it’s all too easy to look around and feel anger or despair.”.

He then said the U.S. is seeing a "rolling back of constitutional rights," referencing the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom — the cause of Mandela’s life, Prince Harry, via 'The Hill'.

He then spoke about the ongoing climate crisis, saying things , “will only grow worse unless our leaders lead, unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions — the daring, transformative decisions — that our world needs to save humanity.”.

This is a pivotal moment — a moment when multiple converging crises have given way to an endless string of injustices, Prince Harry, via 'The Hill'.

Harry called on leaders and the public to model their actions after Mandela.

We can do what Mandela did every single day behind that 7.9 foot prison cell on Robben Island and every day outside of it, too.

We can find meaning and purpose in the struggle, Prince Harry, via 'The Hill'.

Let’s seek out what we have in common, empower all people to reclaim our democracy, and harness the light of Mandela’s memory to illuminate the way forward, Prince Harry, via 'The Hill'.

