Man Breaks Into Drake's House, Claims He's His Father, Jennie Featured In Trailer For HBO Show 'Idol' & More | Billboard News

A 23-year-old man breaks into Drake's house claiming the Canadian rapper is his father, Blackpink's Jennie is featured in the trailer for HBO's show 'Idol' produced and starring The Weeknd, Kelly Rowland reacts to viral Sesame Place clip, and more!