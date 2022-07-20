A Closer Look at Footage of Ilhan Omar's Arrest Proves She's Lying | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Ilhan Omar and AOC being arrested at a Supreme Court protest and how the video footage reveals that it was a fraudulent stunt; Miriam Margolyes revealing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bad behavior on the set of “End of Days”; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg freaking out about the European heat wave while Joy Behar suggesting that climate change could melt the Eiffel tower; Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum’s proposal to fight climate change using solar geoengineering to reflect the sun’s rays while Alibaba’s J.

Michael Evans wants everyone to have carbon footprint calculators; Joe Biden considering using executive orders to declare a public health emergency to fight abortion restrictions; Karine Jean-Pierre floating the idea of a global minimum tax; GOP rep Thomas Massie laying out the facts of electric car energy usage to a stunned Pete Buttigieg; and “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon using his monologue to advocate for Joe Biden’s retirement.