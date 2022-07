Falklands War remembered on 40th anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have marked the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War at a commemorative event in Portsmouth.

The 1982 war between Britain and Argentina is particularly poignant for Prince Charles, as his younger sibling Prince Andrew served with the Royal Navy during the conflict.

Report by Burnsla.

