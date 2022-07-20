As Democrats Sour on Biden, , His Approval Rating Hits New Lows.
NPR reports President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped again as more Democrats are turning against him.
Per the latest NPR/'PBS Newshour'/Marist poll, Biden's approval rating now sits at 36%.
The president's approval rating has slipped 4% since June, which is largely attributed to a 9-point decline within his own party.
Though 75% of Democrats still approve of the Biden administration, experts say that's low for a president's party of choice.
Unchanged from a month prior, merely 5% of Republicans and 28% of Independents approve of the work of the Biden administration.
A recent 'New York Times'/Siena College poll found two-thirds of Democrats would prefer a different candidate for president in 2024.
We need a president with the vision, courage and power to achieve voting rights... , Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.
... a rapid transition to renewable energy... , Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.
... universal health care, access to abortion in all states, and controls on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
, Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.
President Biden has not shown himself to be the president we need.
, Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR