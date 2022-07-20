As Democrats Sour on Biden, His Approval Rating Hits New Lows

NPR reports President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped again as more Democrats are turning against him.

Per the latest NPR/'PBS Newshour'/Marist poll, Biden's approval rating now sits at 36%.

The president's approval rating has slipped 4% since June, which is largely attributed to a 9-point decline within his own party.

Though 75% of Democrats still approve of the Biden administration, experts say that's low for a president's party of choice.

Unchanged from a month prior, merely 5% of Republicans and 28% of Independents approve of the work of the Biden administration.

A recent 'New York Times'/Siena College poll found two-thirds of Democrats would prefer a different candidate for president in 2024.

We need a president with the vision, courage and power to achieve voting rights... , Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.

... a rapid transition to renewable energy... , Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.

... universal health care, access to abortion in all states, and controls on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

, Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR.

President Biden has not shown himself to be the president we need.

, Pia Gallegos, Board Chair of RootsAction, via NPR