Teen Liz Truss' Cringeworthy Monarchy-Bashing Speech

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss once led a different path before entering parliament.

The former Oxford University student was once part of the Liberal Democrats, where the 19-year-old once called for a motion to abolish the monarchy in 1994.

Report by Chanda.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn