Millions in US To Experience Extreme Heat Advisories Through the Weekend

According to reports, at least 85 percent of people living in the U.S. will experience temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

On July 21, heat advisories extended to more than 100 million Americans.

Widespread high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s will encompass a majority of the country on Thursday and Friday, National Weather Service, via CNN.

The extreme heat extends from the Southwest to the Northeast.

Experts expressed concerns about the high temperatures.

Those numbers are what we would expect to see in mid- to late-August, Adam Paluka, Emergency Medical Services Authority, via CNN.

So we're four to six weeks ahead of where we would normally see those mid-200 call numbers, Adam Paluka, Emergency Medical Services Authority, via CNN.

It's very concerning, Adam Paluka, Emergency Medical Services Authority, via CNN.

Especially because the amount of patients that are being transported indicates that some of those calls are heatstroke, which can be deadly, Adam Paluka, Emergency Medical Services Authority, via CNN.

In cities such as Austin, TX, officials are imploring the public to do what they can to mitigate the chances of energy blackouts.

We're asking people to conserve power so that the systems continue to operate, Steve Adler, Austin Mayor, via CNN.

In addition to health concerns, officials say extreme temperatures represent an economic crisis.

That is not only concerning to people's health but their pocketbooks [...] People can't afford this AC, the higher electricity cost.

It's both a health and an economic crisis, Jane Gilbert, Chief Heat Officer of Miami-Dade County, via CNN