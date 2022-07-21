Child tells Liz Truss Larry the cat should be PM

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss made a campaign stop in Peterborough, where she visited a charity called Little Miracles, which supports families that have children with additional needs.
The foreign secretary was told by a child "when you become prime minister, evict (Boris Johnson)".
Ms Truss replied: "He will have to move out at that point, that is true." Another child chipped in: "I still think Larry (the Downing Street cat) should be the prime minister." "Larry is a beautiful cat," Ms Truss said.
Report by Blairm.
