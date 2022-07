Sri Lankan forces raid anti-govt protest camp as Wickremesinghe takes office | Oneindia News*News

Today, in the early hours, Sri Lankan security forces raided an anti-government protest camp in Colombo.

Protesters had feared a crackdown was impending under new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of his ousted predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

