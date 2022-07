CBSE class 12th 2022 term 2 result declared today | Know how to check result | Oneindia News*News

Today, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12th result 2022 has been declared.

All the candidates can check their CBSE 12th Result 2022 for term 2 board examinations on the official websites.

#CBSE #CBSEClass12thResult2022 #CBSEResults